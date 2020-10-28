 Skip to main content
Yellowstone roads close to auto travel on Nov. 2
Freshies

Fresh snow clings to Ampitheater Mountain in Yellowstone National Park recently.

 Brett French

This weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 1, provides the last chance for visitors to drive to many iconic locations in Yellowstone before winter closures are enacted.

The West, South, and East entrances and all roads — with one exception — will close to vehicle travel at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. The park annually closes roads in early November to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The one exception is the road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to the park’s Northeast Entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate. This road is open all year, weather-permitting. Travel east of Cooke City is not possible from late fall to spring because a segment of Highway 212 (Beartooth Highway) between Cooke City and Pilot Creek is closed to vehicle travel.

The park's staff advises anyone planning to drive to and in the park during the fall and winter to have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.

This winter visitor services will be limited inside Yellowstone. Stay informed about changes to park operations by visiting the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yell or download Yellowstone's app.

All communities near Yellowstone are open year-round, with local businesses offering a range of fall and winter recreation opportunities. For information about communities in Montana (Gardiner, West Yellowstone, Cooke City, and Silver Gate), visit www.visitmt.com. For information about Wyoming communities (Cody and Jackson), visit www.travelwyoming.com. And if your travel plans to the park take you through Idaho, visit www.visitidaho.org.

Photos: Yellowstone National Park in winter

