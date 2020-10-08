Yellowstone seeks comments on installation of fiber optic cable

More than 180 miles of fiber optic cable is being proposed for underground installation along Yellowstone National Park’s roadways as part of a plan to improve communications and enhance visitor services.

The cable would follow the Grand Loop Road with spurs branching off to developed areas within the park. It would also tie in with Grand Teton National Park to the south.

The National Park Service is seeking public comment on the plan. If approved, the park could remove five microwave radio reflectors that were installed in the park’s backcountry around 1980. Although upgraded in 2008, the Park Service said the system was at full capacity within a year due to increasing visitation and changes in technology.

The microwave radio system is the only means of telecommunication (telephone, 911 and computer networks) to the park. The bandwidth via the existing system is inadequate for business operations like credit card transactions, employee communications, and emergency communications and operations, according to the park.

