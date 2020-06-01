Yellowstone seeks comments on updated Wi-Fi proposal

The proposal from AccessParks, the Wi-Fi service provider that is requesting a permit to locate their equipment in Yellowstone National Park, would replace, improve, and expand existing Wi-Fi service provided to Xanterra Travel Collection restaurant and lodging patrons and employees.

The project would be funded by Xanterra Travel Collection.

No new towers would be installed under this application.

No antennas would be installed in, nor would service be provided in, backcountry areas, park roads, campgrounds, or picnic areas.

The new wireless equipment would be installed only on existing structures in existing developed areas.

The Wi-Fi service area would be limited to the general footprint of each facility included in the proposal.

This is not a 5G or cellular communications proposal. Voice communication over the internet would be available, as it is with all Wi-Fi services.

Commercial Wi-Fi use can be considered a utility and, like other utilities on NPS lands, will be authorized using the right-of-way permit process. The NPS will recover all costs associated with the application. No government funds will be expended whether the installation is approved or denied.