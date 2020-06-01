Yellowstone seeks comments on updated Wi-Fi proposal

Changes to a proposal for Xanterra Travel Collection to add Wi-Fi to some of its buildings in Yellowstone National Park has prompted a new comment period.
“At the time of the original announcement (in November), typical photo-simulations of a limited number of installations were included for public comment,” according to a park press release. “On March 18, 2020, AccessParks released a proposal that showed significantly more photo-simulations of the proposed installations.”
For example, at Mammoth Hot Springs, the park’s headquarters, Xanterra would provide access at its Mammoth hotel, four worker dormitories, 97 guest cabins, and restaurant facilities. Similar Wi-Fi access would be provided at Xanterra facilities in Canyon Village, Grant Village, the Lake Village and Old Faithful. Towers already existing at Fishing Bridge, Old Faithful and Grant Village would be sites for additional three 6-foot-diameter microwave antennas.
The National Parks Conservation Association opposes the proposal in part.
“As telecommunication technology continues to evolve, Yellowstone must continue to keep preservation of the park’s wild places and historic features at the forefront," said Dan Bailey, Yellowstone Program manager for the NPCA, in an email. "As such, the National Parks Conservation Association opposes proposals to install Wi-Fi in Yellowstone’s National Historic Landmarks such as the Old Faithful Inn and Lake Hotel. Overall however, we support that the plan helps increase coverage for individuals including rangers and park staff in developed areas without increasing telecommunications capacity in remote regions.”
The proposal from AccessParks, the Wi-Fi service provider that is requesting a permit to locate their equipment in Yellowstone National Park, would replace, improve, and expand existing Wi-Fi service provided to Xanterra Travel Collection restaurant and lodging patrons and employees.
The project would be funded by Xanterra Travel Collection.
No new towers would be installed under this application.
No antennas would be installed in, nor would service be provided in, backcountry areas, park roads, campgrounds, or picnic areas.
The new wireless equipment would be installed only on existing structures in existing developed areas.
The Wi-Fi service area would be limited to the general footprint of each facility included in the proposal.
This is not a 5G or cellular communications proposal. Voice communication over the internet would be available, as it is with all Wi-Fi services.
Commercial Wi-Fi use can be considered a utility and, like other utilities on NPS lands, will be authorized using the right-of-way permit process. The NPS will recover all costs associated with the application. No government funds will be expended whether the installation is approved or denied.
This proposal allows for the installation of up to 484 small (10 x 10 inch or 7-inch diameter) antennas installed in or on employee housing and visitor lodging facilities.
To link the local antennas to the internet service outside of the park, a network of 39 additional antennas would be required. The purpose of these antennas would be to deliver service directly to the developed areas and not to broadcast Wi-Fi signals. The antennas would include:
- Twenty-seven antennas installed at various locations in the developed areas (Canyon Village, Grant Village, Lake Village, Mammoth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful). These antennas will be a combination of 29 x 7-inch and 27 x 9-inch units.
- Three microwave antennas (one 2-foot-diameter and two 3-foot-diameter) would be mounted to the existing antenna support structure on Mount Washburn. Three additional microwave antennas (all 3-foot-diameter) would be installed in concealed vaults below the Mount Washburn fire lookout.
- Three 2-foot-diameter microwave antennas would be installed on existing towers at Old Faithful (1) and Lake Village (2).
All exterior antennas would be located out of view wherever possible and, if visible, the installations would be painted to match the buildings on which they are installed.
To have no adverse effect to historic properties or districts, most (more than 75%) of the antennas on National Register of Historic Places eligible structures would be located in attic spaces or under eaves.
Photo-simulations and location details for all proposed antennas are available at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ap.
This proposal is consistent with the Yellowstone National Park Wireless Communications Services Plan.
Wi-Fi services could eventually be installed in facilities at other developed areas such as Norris, Madison, and Bechler for administrative and employee use only. Under the park’s current wireless plan, the public would not be given access to the Wi-Fi service in these areas.
A complete list of affected properties, the proposal, and associated materials are available at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ap
The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office said the installations will have no adverse effect on historic properties in the park.
Comments on the proposal must be received by June 10 and can be submitted online at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ap, or by mail. Comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or by any other means.
Mail comments to: Compliance Office, Attention: AccessParks Broadband Proposal, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.
