Yellowstone staff struggles with how to reopen park; seasonal staff cut for now

Reopening Yellowstone National Park is going to be a lot more difficult than it was to shut it down a month ago as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

“We’re figuring out the best way to shape a clear path forward in a very unclear situation,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a Tuesday conference call.

For example, although no date for reopening the park has been set, the park’s seasonal staff has already been cut in half in order to provide separate quarters for each employee. Another 200 to 300 park seasonals that are usually hired are being kept in a “holding pattern,” Sholly said, and may not ever be brought in depending on how the summer goes.

Total park seasonal employment, which includes concessionaires like Xanterra Travel Collection and Delaware North, which operate many of the larger hotels, stores and restaurants, runs to about 3,500 to 4,500 employees from around the nation and world.

Decisions

The park’s decision to provide separate housing for its seasonal workers is one of many moves that park managers have been discussing while trying to figure out what reopening the park might look like.