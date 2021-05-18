Yellowstone wilderness bridge closed for season

The Hawks Rest Pack Bridge across the Yellowstone River will be closed to backcountry travelers until the structure is completely replaced and new approaches are constructed.
The conditions and flow of the river will subside later this season allowing the river to be forded.
The existing 155-foot bridge, constructed in 1959, provides access to remote backcountry in the Teton Wilderness and the neighboring areas of Yellowstone National Park and the Washakie Wilderness on the Shoshone National Forest.
With less access, fishing and camping opportunities in nearby Yellowstone Meadows will be reduced. High demand by outfitters and private parties for limited camping sites along the Atlantic Creek drainage, extending up to Two Ocean Pass, is anticipated.
Spring is a popular time to visit Yellowstone Meadows, Atlantic Creek and Bridger Lake to fish the Yellowstone cutthroat trout spawn. Unfortunately, spawning season will coincide with the months the bridge will be unusable. Due to spring flooding of the Yellowstone River, accessing traditionally used camping sites around Bridger Lake and crossing the river could be difficult or unsafe without the bridge.
Due to a possibility for overcrowding, and to minimize conflict between wilderness visitors, different alternatives should be considered this year.
Forest Service engineers determined in 2016 the bridge needed to be replaced. Further evaluation in 2019 showed additional cracking and deterioration of support piers and abutments.
The Blackrock Ranger District completed an environmental analysis in 2017 and the regional forester has approved a motorized and mechanized Wilderness Exception for portions of the project, including use of a Type 1 helicopter — the largest type of helicopter the Forest Service typically uses for firefighting — and other motorized and mechanized tools. These are necessary for installing the large bridge components and for removing existing steel girders. Other elements of the project can be completed with primitive tools and pack stock.
In 2020, in preparation for setting the new bridge this year, the contractor removed the bridge railing, excavated the approaches back from the bridge and left temporary false work and bracing in place that was installed on the old bridge.
Work is scheduled to resume on May 20.
Blackrock Ranger District will station a ranger near the Atlantic Creek drainage for the purpose of outreach and education.
For those who choose to travel to the project area, there will be a temporary closure at the project site during construction to ensure public safety and expedite work. A bypass trail will be available except during helicopter operations.
For more information call Blackrock Ranger District at 307-543-2386. For the complete Hawks Rest Bridge Replacement Project record visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51986.