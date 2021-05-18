Yellowstone wilderness bridge closed for season

Forest Service engineers determined in 2016 the bridge needed to be replaced. Further evaluation in 2019 showed additional cracking and deterioration of support piers and abutments.

The Blackrock Ranger District completed an environmental analysis in 2017 and the regional forester has approved a motorized and mechanized Wilderness Exception for portions of the project, including use of a Type 1 helicopter — the largest type of helicopter the Forest Service typically uses for firefighting — and other motorized and mechanized tools. These are necessary for installing the large bridge components and for removing existing steel girders. Other elements of the project can be completed with primitive tools and pack stock.

In 2020, in preparation for setting the new bridge this year, the contractor removed the bridge railing, excavated the approaches back from the bridge and left temporary false work and bracing in place that was installed on the old bridge.

Work is scheduled to resume on May 20.

Blackrock Ranger District will station a ranger near the Atlantic Creek drainage for the purpose of outreach and education.