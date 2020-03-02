Yellowstone wolf biologist to speak in Lovell, Wyoming, on March 19

Doug Smith, senior wildlife biologist at Yellowstone National Park, will speak on March 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lovell Visitor Center in Lovell, Wyoming.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith will talk about his research on wolves, elk and birds in Yellowstone, the importance of public lands and working across transboundary habitats. The wildlife that live in Yellowstone do not recognize park or agency habitat management boundaries. Smith has spent much of his career monitoring these movements and working with agencies and private landowners to conserve transboundary habitats.

A bus will be available to carry participants from Powell to the talk thanks to Powell Valley Community Education and through a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. The bus will leave from the Yellowstone Building parking lot at 5:45 p.m. the evening of the program. If you are interested in riding the bus contact Leslie Bigham at 307-754-6469.

For additional information about the program go to the PVCE website at https://nwc.edu/pvce/ or contact Christy Fleming, chief of interpretation at Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, at 307-548-5402.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0