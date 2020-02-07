Youth Conservation Corps applicants sought for Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park is recruiting for the 2020 Youth Conservation Corps, a residential work-based education program for young men and women between the ages of 15 and 18.

To apply, log on to https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/management/yccjobs.htm. Completed application materials must be received by March 1.

Two, month-long YCC sessions will be offered June 7-July 8 and July 12-Aug. 12. Sixty youth will be randomly selected from across the country to participate in the program. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years of age by June 7, but not over 18 years of age by Aug. 12. Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds for the program.

No previous wilderness experience is required. Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program, and get along well with others.

Participants will be required to live in the park. Room and board will be provided at a minimal cost. Wages will be set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.