Zoo found for 3 orphaned grizzly cubs

Three Montana grizzly bear cubs that were orphaned in April have found a new home.

Working jointly, staff from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will relocate the cubs to Bearizona Wildlife Park, located in Williams, Arizona. The 158-acre facility is accredited by the Zoological Association of America and is home to 39 black bears and many other species of North American wildlife.

The cubs came from a female that was shot following a surprise encounter with a hiker near Dupuyer. The female was euthanized on April 9 by FWP staff. At the time, it wasn’t clear how many cubs she had, though it was thought she had at least one.

Three days later a ranching family spotted three cubs huddled together in a field. The family called FWP, but while waiting the family grew concerned for the cubs’ safety because of a male grizzly that lives in the area and an impending snowstorm. The ranching family were able to gently rope the cubs. A neighboring rancher offered a barrel in which they placed the cubs. When FWP staff arrived shortly afterward they took possession of the cubs and transported them to the wildlife center.

The cubs have been at the Wildlife Center at Montana WILD for a little over six weeks while FWP staff have been searching for a zoo.