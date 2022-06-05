Light Your Walls

The trend in modern homes is overhead lighting. It gives the space a clean feel. But it’s also unflattering. The best lighting is rosy, golden, and comes from the side. The source of this lighting is quite possibly the oldest type of fixture in existence – sconces. Placed at eye level, sconces are art. But beyond aesthetics, they have purpose. They illuminate hallways and stairways, they help you read before bed and get ready in the morning, they provide security around your home and welcome you in the entryway.

Where there’s a wall, there’s a way

Any room could have a wall sconce. In living rooms, sconces can be just as effective as ceiling lights, if not more so, when paired with seating areas situated against walls. Placing wall lights on both sides of a corner will optimize the lighting coverage. Not only that, in rooms where space is tight, wall lights can take the place of floor lamps. Added perk – no cord to try to hide.

In bathrooms sconces are a must. Flanking the mirror, ideally, or even one placed directly over the mirror is preferable over ceiling lights. Ceiling lights highlight every crease, bulge and crevice on your body and face. No thank you, not first thing in the morning.

Although sconces are typically placed in pairs, down a long hallway or stairway a series may be indicated. Lighting hallways and stairways is tricky. Sconces need to be unobtrusive or even recessed. Can you still walk with arms full of groceries or move furniture through? I hope so. Wall sconces in stairways and hallways also need to be staggered to distribute light evenly.

Look for sconces that project light out – not up, down, or back towards the wall. If the purpose of the sconce is to illuminate, the sconce needs to glow, which requires the shade to be made of something transparent like silk, linen, parchment or fiberglass.

A good read

Sconces are ideal for flanking the bed. Often adding a lamp to a nightstand leaves very little room for all life’s other things – earrings and alarm clocks, books and magazines, phones and tablets.

As we age, our eyes require more light for reading. It can also be hard for older eyes to adapt quickly between low levels and high levels of light. The solution? Keep the general room lighting on while using a reading light to create a pool of light on your lap. If there’s no general room lighting, the contrast between the bright reading light and the surrounding darkness could make it hard for your eyes to focus.

Reading sconces should have a translucent shade and a 3-way bulb (preferably 50-100-150 watt soft-glow bulb). It’s better to have a 3-way bulb than a 100-watt bulb on a dimmer switch because there is more accuracy in its brightness – a single-filament bulb tends to darken and the light yellows as the wattage is dimmed.

The perfect reading sconce should raise, lower and swivel 360 degrees. Modern swing arm scissor sconces allow you to pull them out and push them back as you need them. This is a nice feature if the space is small and head clearance is an issue. If you’re reading sconce is static, make sure it sits to the side and slightly behind you.

Outdoor Sconces

Here size is key. Try making a cardboard cutout of the various sizes available and hold them up. You don’t want the fixtures to be so tiny they look dwarfed by the house, but also don’t want them to look so big they seem heavy. Unless you do. Sometimes rules need broken.

Think in numbers. Sconces usually come in twos. There are usually two flanking the front door and the garage door. A wraparound porch would be an exception. If you have the space for a series, place them eight to ten feet apart.

Unlike reading lights, outdoor sconces should be on a dimmer – soft and romantic for late night conversations, stark and purposeful for grilling and food prep.

Just like indoors, outdoor sconces are art. If your house features arches, stonework and a steeply pitched roof, choose medieval-inspired lighting – seeded glass and hammered metals. If your house has gingerbread trim and scalloped shingling, maybe choose Victorian-era fixtures with heavy textures and fine details. Changing your sconces from traditional to modern will change the vibe of your house, day and night.

Jeff Stock is the owner of Elk Ridge Electric in Billings.

