Lillian Hunter McBride, age 69, of Billings, MT, went home to be with the lord on July 23, 2023, surrounded by her devoted family after a courageous battle with cancer.

lil was born in san Jose, Ca on October 21, 1953, to the late Wallace and Mae (Vanberg) Hunter. she graduated from abraham lincoln High school in san Jose, Ca in 1971 and went on to graduate from linfield College in McMinnville, OR in 1975. It was at linfield she would meet the love of her life, douglas McBride. The two were married on august 23, 1975 in san Jose, Ca and established their home in Billings, MT.

lillian is survived by her loving sister, Valerie (dewey) Mueller of san diego, Ca, her devoted husband doug and their children; daughter, Kate McBride of Houston, TX; son, scott (Kaylie) McBride of Bozeman, MT; daughter, Caroline (Gabe) Blomquist of Billings, MT; daughter, sally McBride of Houston, TX; grandchildren, sullivan, Marley and Rosalee McBride; emerson and Harper Peringer; Mclain and Rori Mae Blomquist, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

lillian's life will be celebrated at Faith Chapel, Billings, MT at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. It will be live streamed on Faith Chapel https://boxcast.tv/view/ lil-mcbride-memorial-goktrxcsf2qbv7zcp3ur

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Montana Bravehearts 3090 West Copper Ridge loop Billings Montana 59106, Camp on the Boulder c/o Faith Chapel in Billings, MT, or to the charity of your choice.