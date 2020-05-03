Lily Frye — Senior Platinum

Parents: Bret and Star Frye

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Washington Elementary

Future Plans: I plan to attend Eastern Washington to study biotechnology.

Teacher: Mrs. Tiezen, my first- and third-grade teacher, was the first teacher that made me believe I was smart.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I thought that it would be fun to participate in my community. I also had planned on taking all honors classes already, so the community work didn't seem like that much more of a burden.

Magnum Opus: It's the foster care system in Yellowstone County. I wanted to particularly look at what happened to our foster population when they age out of the system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0