Lily Lieuallen — West Platinum

Parents: Ross and Jennifer Lieuallen

Middle School: Will James Middle School

Elementary School: N/A

Future Plans: I plan to attend Rocky Mountain College, majoring in chemistry with a possible minor in music.

Teacher: Mr. Edward was my junior year English teacher and he was my favorite because he is so genuine. He made everyone feel valued and listened to, a quality lost to some teachers. He made his class a safe place and it was always a comfort and a good time to be in his class. I will not forget it.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I always like to push myself and this seemed like the perfect opportunity. I was planning already on taking all honors/AP classes, why not be in a little program thing and do a project?

Magnum Opus: I have always had a heart for music; it was always a part of me. However I had never been trained classically in music. I took the opportunity given to me by the Platinum Program and I taught myself how to play the piano, focusing more on the playing than hardcore music theory. I learned the notes and symbols from my mother’s old music books.

