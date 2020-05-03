Lindsey Weber — West Platinum

Parents: Donald and Carol Weber

Middle School: Canyon Creek Middle School

Elementary School: Elysian Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary

Future Plans: I plan to attend Rocky Mountain College following my senior year. As of right now I am hoping to enroll in the 3+3 program where I will study for three years as a political science major then transition to do three years at University of Montana Law program. As for the type of law, I am considering either civil justice or immigration law.

Teacher: My teacher Mr. Stanton has had the most positive impact for me. I took his genocide class completely oblivious to what it was. In this class we learn about genocides in the past and present and why they happen. We learned about injustices happening all over. Mr. Stanton and this class helped me realize what the world is about and how I can help.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I chose my project based on problems I saw firsthand and kids leaving high school without any personal finance knowledge. What motivated me was knowing that I can help others to be prepared for the real world, especially those who do not have anyone to show them the way.

Magnum Opus: My Magnum Opus was exploring the means for personal finance to be a required class for juniors or seniors.

