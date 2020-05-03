List of partners

Partners in Education:
■ Altana Federal Credit Union and Boulder Elementary
■ Ahslar Lodge and Burlington Elementary
■ Avantara – Legacy Healthcare and Central Heights Elementary
■ Bella Terra – Legacy Healthcare and Rose Park Elementary
■ Billings Clinic and McKinley Elementary
■ CLDI and Orchards Elementary
■ Cushing Terrell and Newman Elementary
■ Denny Menholt Chevrolet & Billings Public Schools
■ EBMS and Big Sky Elementary
■ ExxonMobil and Bench Elementary and Billings Public Schools
■ Famous Dave’s and Beartooth and Boulder Elementary
■ Farmers Insurance and Sandstone Elementary
■ First Interstate Bank Downtown and Highland Elementary
■ First Interstate Bank Heights and Bitterroot Elementary
■ First Interstate Bank Shiloh and Big Sky Elementary
■ First Interstate Bank West and Washington Elementary
■ Holland Hart LLC and Broadwater Elementary
■ HDR and Central Heights Elementary
■ KOA and Ponderosa Elementary
■ KTVQ-2 and Billings Public Schools
■ Montana Jack’s and Boulder Elementary
■ PayneWest Insurance and Big Sky Elementary
■ Phillips 66 and Orchard Elementary
■ Rimrock Mall and Meadowlark Elementary
■ RiverStone Health and Orchard Elementary and Riverside Middle School
■ Rocky Mountain College and Rose Park and Boulder Elementary
■ Roger L. Daniel Insurance and Meadowlark and Poly Drive Elementary
■ St. John’s Lutheran Ministries/Mission Ridge and Arrowhead Elementary
■ St. Vincent Healthcare and Broadwater Elementary
■ St. Vincent Healthcare Foster Grandparent Program and Billings Public Schools
■ United Way and Billings Public Schools
■ Valley Financial Credit Union and Miles Avenue Elementary
■ Wendy’s of Montana and Washington Elementary
■ Wyndstone and Eagle Cliffs Elementary
■ YMCA and McKinley Elementary
Thank you to Career Center Industry Partners in Education:
■ 360 Office Solutions
■ A&E Architects
■ A-1 Machining and Fabrication
■ Advanced Care Hospital
■ A-Line Drafting & Design
■ Archie Cochrane Ford
■ ASI Industrial
■ Berkshire Hathaway Home Services- Floberg Real Estate - Myles Egan
■ Beyond the Box Cabinets
■ Big Sky Economic
■ Billings Clinic
■ Billings Clinic Nutrition
■ Billings Construction Supply
■ Billings Fire/ EMS
■ Billings Studio Theatre
■ BillingsWorks
■ Bonini Construction
■ Brewer Dental
■ Hannesson Home
■ Carpet One
■ CAT
■ Comfort Heating
■ Cushing Terrell
■ Denny Menholt Motors
■ ExxonMobil
■ Ferguson Kitchen, Bath and Lighting
■ First Interstate Bank
■ Home Builders Association
■ Jamie and Dirk Moler
■ JMG
■ Job Service/iGraduate
■ Kenco
■ Legacy Healthcare
■ Lithia Toyota
■ Lowe’s
■ Mark Rite Lines
■ Montana Registered Apprenticeships
■ Napa Auto Parts
■ NASA HUNCH
■ Northwest Farm Credit Services
■ One Source Lighting
■ Phillips 66
■ Pierce Flooring
■ Pizza Ranch
■ Precision Highway Contractors
■ Rimrock Mall
■ Saint Vincent Healthcare
■ Sign Pro
■ Sodexo
■ St John’s Lutheran Ministries
■ Stahly Engineering & Associates
■ Staleys
■ Stockman Bank
■ Swanky Roots
■ Taylor Electric
■ The Northern Hotel
■ The Paint Center
■ TruNorth Steel
■ Underriner Motors
■ Usborne Books & More
■ Wise Wonders
■ WMK
■ Youth Entrepreneur
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!