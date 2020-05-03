List of partners

Partners in Education:

■ Altana Federal Credit Union and Boulder Elementary

■ Ahslar Lodge and Burlington Elementary

■ Avantara – Legacy Healthcare and Central Heights Elementary

■ Bella Terra – Legacy Healthcare and Rose Park Elementary

■ Billings Clinic and McKinley Elementary

■ CLDI and Orchards Elementary

■ Cushing Terrell and Newman Elementary

■ Denny Menholt Chevrolet & Billings Public Schools

■ EBMS and Big Sky Elementary

■ ExxonMobil and Bench Elementary and Billings Public Schools

■ Famous Dave’s and Beartooth and Boulder Elementary

■ Farmers Insurance and Sandstone Elementary

■ First Interstate Bank Downtown and Highland Elementary

■ First Interstate Bank Heights and Bitterroot Elementary

■ First Interstate Bank Shiloh and Big Sky Elementary

■ First Interstate Bank West and Washington Elementary

■ Holland Hart LLC and Broadwater Elementary

■ HDR and Central Heights Elementary

■ KOA and Ponderosa Elementary

■ KTVQ-2 and Billings Public Schools

■ Montana Jack’s and Boulder Elementary

■ PayneWest Insurance and Big Sky Elementary

■ Phillips 66 and Orchard Elementary

■ Rimrock Mall and Meadowlark Elementary

■ RiverStone Health and Orchard Elementary and Riverside Middle School

■ Rocky Mountain College and Rose Park and Boulder Elementary

■ Roger L. Daniel Insurance and Meadowlark and Poly Drive Elementary

■ St. John’s Lutheran Ministries/Mission Ridge and Arrowhead Elementary

■ St. Vincent Healthcare and Broadwater Elementary

■ St. Vincent Healthcare Foster Grandparent Program and Billings Public Schools

■ United Way and Billings Public Schools

■ Valley Financial Credit Union and Miles Avenue Elementary

■ Wendy’s of Montana and Washington Elementary

■ Wyndstone and Eagle Cliffs Elementary

■ YMCA and McKinley Elementary

Thank you to Career Center Industry Partners in Education:

■ 360 Office Solutions

■ A&E Architects

■ A-1 Machining and Fabrication

■ Advanced Care Hospital

■ A-Line Drafting & Design

■ Archie Cochrane Ford

■ ASI Industrial

■ Berkshire Hathaway Home Services- Floberg Real Estate - Myles Egan

■ Beyond the Box Cabinets

■ Big Sky Economic

■ Billings Clinic

■ Billings Clinic Nutrition

■ Billings Construction Supply

■ Billings Fire/ EMS

■ Billings Studio Theatre

■ BillingsWorks

■ Bonini Construction

■ Brewer Dental

■ Hannesson Home

■ Carpet One

■ CAT

■ Comfort Heating

■ Cushing Terrell

■ Denny Menholt Motors

■ ExxonMobil

■ Ferguson Kitchen, Bath and Lighting

■ First Interstate Bank

■ Home Builders Association

■ Jamie and Dirk Moler

■ JMG

■ Job Service/iGraduate

■ Kenco

■ Legacy Healthcare

■ Lithia Toyota

■ Lowe’s

■ Mark Rite Lines

■ Montana Registered Apprenticeships

■ Napa Auto Parts

■ NASA HUNCH

■ Northwest Farm Credit Services

■ One Source Lighting

■ Phillips 66

■ Pierce Flooring

■ Pizza Ranch

■ Precision Highway Contractors

■ Rimrock Mall

■ Saint Vincent Healthcare

■ Sign Pro

■ Sodexo

■ St John’s Lutheran Ministries

■ Stahly Engineering & Associates

■ Staleys

■ Stockman Bank

■ Swanky Roots

■ Taylor Electric

■ The Northern Hotel

■ The Paint Center

■ TruNorth Steel

■ Underriner Motors

■ Usborne Books & More

■ Wise Wonders

■ WMK

■ Youth Entrepreneur

