If the sky's the limit, then Helena poet Skye Saarela’s poetry explores what’s beyond that.

His first book of poetry that he also illustrated, "A Light in the Darkness: Finding Solace Within Yourself," was published in 2022.

“I'm just so proud of him. I wish that more people were like (Saarela),” said James, Saarela's husband. “Instead of letting things fall by the wayside and letting life step in and take over, you need to remember to be yourself and true always.”

Saarela, he/they, has been with James for seven years and married for five. They live together in Helena with their four chihuahuas.

As a Filipino-American, a part of the LGBTQ+ community and a person who faces struggles with mental illness, Saarela, 32, highlighted the feeling of otherness he experienced growing up in Montana, a predominantly white, cisgender state, and being a part of multiple minority groups.

“I felt I was just in a box and pushed to the side. I didn’t really fit what was the majority of ‘here,’” Saarela said. “I was like the black sheep, I felt, so I need to write in a way that captures how I’m feeling — excluded… Being made fun of, bullied for the person I was. My skin tone, the people I love, plays a big role in my art.”

Saarela has been writing since he was little, and when he first started categorizing his writing, he didn’t know it would take the shape of a poetry book.

One of his writing influences is Canadian poet, illustrator and photographer Rupi Kaur. He admires her ability to bring together multiple mediums to tell a story and to bridge beautiful writing with today’s short attention spans. Kaur's books have sold millions of copies and been translated into over 25 languages.

“She inspires a lot of what I do now with my writing,” said Saarela.

His book is composed of three chapters with the first being "The Darkness." He stated that he wanted the book to start from a perspective of someone having one of the worst days of their lives and then it progressively gets better. Chapter 1 weaves through shadowy territory with poems that explore themes of what’s after life, sobriety, self-doubt, toxicity in relationships with yourself and others and feeling alone.

“‘What is Death?’ and questioning that — that’s something you don’t normally wake up and think, but maybe if you’re having the worst day ever you are,” Saarela said.

The middle chapter, "The Voice," opens the door to survival, letting go and finding one’s self with lines such as “I shut the world out, and I can start the healing” from "Barricade” and “You want it to be like the 1950s, you are in the past,” from “No Denying It.”

The last chapter, “The Light,” warms the reader with relief and forgiveness as Saarela's words part the clouds of life’s storms. He said that he knew the book was finished when he wrote the final poem in the book, “A Light in the Darkness."

The last couplet of the poem reads, “With one final push, you reach for my hand, I grab your hand, and then darkness vanishes.”

Saarela lost his best friend, his mother, in 2019 to colon cancer. He stitched together the hole in his life from her absence with his friends, family and poetry. When he isn’t writing, he’s studying to become a nurse in honor of the impact nurses had on his life when he spent months in the hospital with his sick mother.

Saarela has sent in his second poetry manuscript to the same publisher and is working on his first novel. "A Light in the Darkness: Finding Solace Within Yourself" is available locally at Montana Book Co. and online at Barnes and Noble. Saarela can be found around Helena at Five and will have a booth at Montana Pride on July 30 to Aug. 6.

"(Writing) plays a very important part in my life,” Saarela said. “Without it, I wouldn’t be here today. I feel it helps get everything you’re feeling on to paper artistically… I want people to read it and feel less alone.”