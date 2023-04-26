Lodge Grass municipal workers, alongside volunteers, worked hard to combat flood waters last week. Some of the crew, like Mayor Quincy Dabney, were awake for 36 hours.

Residents knew what they needed to do and what equipment they needed to do it because they had worked many times before to divert water from the town in springtime; the last being in 2019.

The flooding came from fields above town, but preparation came in the form of removing snow from critical areas like the park, as weather warmed from snowfall to a high of 80 degrees in less than a week.

The crew operated a loader, piling snow from critical areas in town into a dump truck, transporting it out of town to melt into the soil or drain into the Little Big Horn River.

The funds to rent the loader were donated by Faith Chapel in Billings. The use of the dump truck, too, was donated by a company out of Billings. Plus, Big Horn County Commissioners agreed to allow the town to utilize the transfer station property — across from the Farmers Union — to dump snow that would flow to the river. Big Horn County Roads department offered a dump truck that assisted the operation for about six hours, Mayor Dabney said.

But once the flooding had occurred, resident Junior Bird was able to capture aerial photos of the town using a drone, which helped the crews to understand how much water was being backed up.

The water flooded fields and overwhelmed a culvert meant to divert the water south.

“So it was moving slow, but it was quite a lot of water that night,” Dabney said. “And then all the fields on the south end of the road... all of that eventually ended up in the river, which then caused flooding on the south end of town.”

City workers and volunteers filled around 450 sandbags that the public could take home.

As the snow continued to melt, crews placed sandbags to direct water towards the park where it could be pumped into the river.

Another major obstacle was the elevated railroad line that traps water within the town. Dabney also cited a major flood in the 1970s that has since taught crews to work around and plan accordingly.

Travis Reed Jr., an Lodge Grass High School student and a volunteer fire fighter, worked with the crew. “That guy has a heart of gold,” Dabney said. “He’s always helping.”

Dabney also said that the 36 hours and flood-fighting in general is an adventure because you’re problem solving the whole time.

The town is planning its annual cleanup for May 12 and May 13. Also, the town is taking its first steps in a water well project for which they received American Rescue Plan Act funding.