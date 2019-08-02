COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An enterprising cowboy lassoed a longhorn inside the lobby of a Colorado Springs building Friday after the cow broke free from a downtown parade and charged its way inside.
Pedestrians scurried out of harm's way during the brief escape as the longhorn romped across a street and through an open door at the Plaza of the Rockies. Fast-thinking spectators quickly shut the door to contain the animal, which emerged moments later, roped by a cowboy atop a horse.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, and several spectators caught the drama on camera.
Amber Keller, who works on the ground floor of the building, was outside watching the tail end of the parade when she saw the longhorn break free from the herd. She filmed the incident from behind a metal bench.
"It was a little chaotic," said Keller, who also praised the cowboys' quick response.