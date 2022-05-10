BIG SKY BONUS
02-03-11-15, Bonus: 14
Estimated jackpot: $10,373
LUCKY FOR LIFE
01-13-18-22-45, Lucky Ball: 7
MEGA MILLIONS
15-19-20-61-70, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
POWERBALL
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
