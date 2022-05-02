Big Sky Bonus
19-21-28-29, Bonus: 14
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $27 million
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Billings man shot dead over the weekend in the parking lot of a local bar has been identified.
By the end of the summer, Billings residents will have one more place they can get a chicken sandwich.
The island includes three miles of shoreline, 45,000 square feet of living space and a dock with five boat slips, one with space for a 70-foot boat.
Two men were arraigned Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court on charges of child sex abuse.
Billings fire and medical crews rescued a woman who fell from the Rims on Thursday night.
A 22-year-old man faces 40 separate counts of sex crimes in Yellowstone County District Court, including 14 counts of rape and 21 counts of sex abuse of a child, after he called to report himself to Phoenix police in November.
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has confirmed a flock of turkeys found dead near MSU Billings died of highly pathogenic avian influenza, …
A man admitted Tuesday to lighting two West End homes on fire after burglarizing them and threatening to shoot several people with an airsoft rifle, among other crimes.
A Billings man was arraigned in court Wednesday on two counts of sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years.
A Petroleum County jury convicted a man of stabbing his neighbor to death in Winnett last July following a four-day trial.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.