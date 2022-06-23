Luncheon hint

Dear Heloise: Our Bible study group is 12 ladies. We have a brunch at the end of the year. We all bring a favorite dish, and everything is delicious. One friend could not attend, so I brought a 12-sectioned muffin tin to the brunch and placed one food item in each muffin section. I delivered it to her after the brunch so that she would be able to enjoy our brunch goodies. -- Corrinne Berkland, Universal City, Texas

Dear Heloise: Years ago when I worked in an office, whenever I found a brand and style of shoe that I loved, I would buy a pair in every color that I liked. One day I discovered at lunchtime that I had accidentally put on two different colored shoes -- one black and one gray. After that, I used a permanent marker to write the color of the shoe on the underside of each shoe where it would not wear off. I was never embarrassed (in that way) again. -- Madeline C., Rutland, Vermont

Dear Readers: To remove burned food from cookware, fill the pan with enough water to cover the bottom, add 3 tablespoons of baking soda and simmer on the stove until the burned food comes off. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: As some of us get older, we have issues with regular onions, so I have found that "sweet onions" (Maui, Vidalia, Sweet) can be digested better. These mellow onions don't cause me "tears" and are so easy to work with.

About 25 years ago, a friend brought me Maui onion seeds from Hawaii, and I was able to grow my own amazing onions. I bought a dehydrator and now have jars full of dehydrated onion on the pantry shelf that lasts for several years. Leftover pieces that I don't dehydrate get chopped and frozen in ice cube trays and are ready for use in future cooking.

I also order fresh onions from a Vidalia onion farm in Georgia and receive those beautiful fresh onions every April. With each wrapped in a piece of paper towel, they stay good in my refrigerator until December. It's a fun, yummy hobby, and I like that they are super fresh. I enjoy reading your column in the Los Angeles Daily News. -- Nancy Lukunich, Simi Valley, California

Dear Heloise: I saw on TV that a doctor developed a straw that restricts the flow of the drink, and that action gets rid of hiccups. But instead of buying one, I took a regular straw like you get with a fast food drink or you can buy in a pack at the dollar store. I pinched it near the top to restrict the flow as I was trying to sip a drink. That action got rid of my hiccups quickly, just as the advertised straw says it can do. I didn't have to go out and buy something; I already have recycled straws at home. -- Kathy Rodriguez, via email

