Mackenzie Sell — Senior Platinum & Valedictorian

Parents: Corey and Traci Sell

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Poly Drive Elementary

Future Plans: I will attend a college that is still to be determined. After undergraduate school, I will attend dental school and then orthodontic school. Eventually, I would like to own my own orthodontic or oral surgery practice.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: Last year I took AP Physics, and although the content was difficult, it ended up being my favorite course of my high school career. I enjoyed the challenge.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I always planned to take the most rigorous classes available during high school, and I wanted to do an extra project to strengthen my applications.

Magnum Opus: I started a nonprofit company, Sensory Smiles. Sensory Smiles assembles kits containing sensory tools, which I deliver to health care professionals in the community. These kits are intended to help children with special needs feel more relaxed in high-stress situations.