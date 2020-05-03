Madisynn Weber — Senior Valedictorian
Senior Valedictorian

Madisynn Weber — Senior Valedictorian

Madisynn Weber, Senior High Valedictorian

Parents: Jerry and Holly Weber

Middle School: Eileen Johnson Middle School (Lockwood)

Elementary School: Tensleep Elementary, Basin Elementary

Future Plans: I plan on attending Montana State University to study biology and ecology: Conservation sciences with a primary focus in biochemistry and then later transferring to a different college once I am sure of what I want to do career-wise.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: For me, the most challenging class I have taken was AP chemistry because there is so much information that you are expected to learn over the course of a single year. The most difficult aspect of this class was definitely just knowing when to apply certain equations. However, I have always been passionate about chemistry.

Teacher: The one teacher I have always been able to rely on was my freshman and sophomore English teacher, Mrs. Bradley. Through my four years of high school, Mrs. Bradley has been my definition of a "school mom," who not only acts as a teacher, but also as a counselor and a friend. If there is one teacher that I would run to for advice, it would be her.

Extracurricular activities: Teen Council, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, volleyball, track, National Honors Society, Senior Advocates, German Club, volunteering at the Audubon Center, Books and Movies Club, STEM Society, and Science Fair.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News