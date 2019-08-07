STALLED: Venezuela's government late Wednesday halted negotiations with the opposition in protest of the Trump administration's freezing of its U.S. assets, thrusting into crisis the country's best chance of peacefully resolving a political standoff that has kept the nation on the edge for more than six months. The decision surprised representatives of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who were already on the Caribbean island of Barbados awaiting talks.

