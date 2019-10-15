HOLLISTER, Calif. — A magnitude-4.7 earthquake struck a remote area of central California on Tuesday. But a seismologist said there was no connection to a slightly smaller quake hours earlier in the San Francisco Bay region.
The temblor occurred at 12:42 p.m. and was centered about 16 miles southeast of Hollister at a depth of 6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter was in a rugged mountain range, with agricultural areas to the west.
The USGS citizen reporting web page showed it was felt in communities around Monterey Bay, north to the San Francisco region, south along the Central Coast and to the east in the Central Valley.
Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that the quake occurred in a "creeping" section of the San Andreas Fault that historically has had many quakes of similar magnitude but also creeps without quakes.
Jones said the Hollister-area quake was too far away to be related to a magnitude-4.5 quake that rattled the San Francisco Bay Area late Monday.
That quake was centered near Pleasant Hill, northeast of Oakland, but it was felt widely.