Maine begins removing those naughty license plates

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is cleaning up its roadways by removing the flippin’ vulgarities from license plates.

The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate f-bombs and other obscenities that appeared on vanity license plates after the state effectively eliminated its review process.

The state began issuing recall letters this month, with a handful each day.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is passionate about free speech as a former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine. But she said obscenities should not be on license plates, which are state property.

"What I would say to those who want to engage in objectionable or questionable speech: Get a bumper sticker," she said.

It started when state lawmakers all-but-eliminated the review in 2015 after a lawsuit successfully targeted neighboring New Hampshire's restrictions on vanity license plates.