Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Tuesday after another slide in bond yields and a mixed batch of corporate earnings weighed on the market.
The selling pulled every major sector lower, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500.
Financial sector stocks bore the brunt of the decline as investors reacted to lower yields. Technology stocks, which like banks have tended to lead the market's gains recently, gave up an early gain.
Home Depot climbed after the home improvement retailer reported earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts. But two other big retailers didn't fare as well. Investors sent Kohl's and TJX lower after their latest quarterly report cards fell short of analysts' expectations.
Tuesday's market slide is the latest twist for stocks, which have been caught in the grips of volatile trading all month as anxious investors alternate between seeking shelter in bonds and pouncing on stocks when prices slump.
The S&P 500 fell 23.14 points, or 0.8%, to 2,900.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 173.35, or 0.7%, to 25,962.44. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, dropped 54.25, or 0.7%, to 7,948.56. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 10.84 points, or 0.7%, to 1,498.01.
All four indexes are on track to finish the month with losses.
The market has been highly volatile all month as investors try to parse conflicting signals on the U.S. economy and determine whether a recession is on the horizon. A key concern is that the escalating and costly trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies will hamper growth around the globe.
Another decline in bond yields also weighed on the market Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.55% from 1.59% late Monday.
When bond yields fall, it pulls down the interest rates that banks pocket on mortgages and other consumer loans. That helped pull financial stocks lower. Bank of America dropped 2%.
Investors will be seeking new insight this week into the Federal Reserve's willingness to make further interest rate cuts.
The central bank is releasing the minutes from last month's meeting of policymakers Wednesday. Two days later, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Benchmark crude oil fell 3 cents to settle at $56.18 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 29 cents to close at $60.03 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.68 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 2 cents to $1.85 per gallon. Natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $4.20 to $1,504.60 per ounce, silver rose 21 cents to $17.12 per ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.57 per pound.
The dollar fell to 106.32 Japanese yen from 106.62 yen on Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1097 from $1.1082.