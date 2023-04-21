SENTENCED: A former Marine who helped smuggle drugs for years from Mexico into the U.S. and even tried to get a song written about his exploits has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. Twenty-six-year-old Roberto Salazar II of San Diego was sentenced Friday for importing fentanyl and for conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. Prosecutors say that before and while Salazar was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, he and couriers arranged to have cars driven from Mexico into the U.S. with drugs hidden in the engine compartments.