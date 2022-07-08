Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Alex Jones running for president is ‘not something I don’t consider’

Conspiracy-pushing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told controversial “Infowars” host Alex Jones that she’s entertained the idea of running for president.

The Georgia rep made her comments after Jones asked if she would serve as vice president to former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, then encouraged her to claim the top of the hypothetical 2024 ticket herself.

“I’m serious, you’re just as smart or smarter than both of them,” Jones said in a clip picked up by The Daily Beast Thursday. “Everybody loves you — we need to think about MTG president, here.”

Greene, 48, confessed, “It’s not something I don’t consider,” but said she would only enter the presidential race if she knew she had a shot at winning.