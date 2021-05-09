Melissa Donahue, BSN, RN

SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare

NURSING PROGRAM:

Montana State University-Billings

FOCUS:

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

YEARS OF SERVICE:

16

Becoming a mom was the deciding factor in attending nursing school for Melissa Donahue.

“Strangely enough, I was considering cosmetology school or nursing school at the time,” Donahue said. “I never finished my degree back in the day.”

She began her career in the intensive care unit (ICU) as a new graduate at St. Vincent’s and has never looked back. Today, Donahue serves as clinical supervisor over the ICU. She considers her nursing degree one of her greatest accomplishments with two children at home.

“The last part of nursing school is super intense,” Donahue said. “You’re up late at night doing care plans among other things. It’s quite a feat to do with a family.”