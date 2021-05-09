Melissa Donahue, BSN, RN
SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare
NURSING PROGRAM:
Montana State University-Billings
FOCUS:
Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
YEARS OF SERVICE:
16
Becoming a mom was the deciding factor in attending nursing school for Melissa Donahue.
“Strangely enough, I was considering cosmetology school or nursing school at the time,” Donahue said. “I never finished my degree back in the day.”
She began her career in the intensive care unit (ICU) as a new graduate at St. Vincent’s and has never looked back. Today, Donahue serves as clinical supervisor over the ICU. She considers her nursing degree one of her greatest accomplishments with two children at home.
“The last part of nursing school is super intense,” Donahue said. “You’re up late at night doing care plans among other things. It’s quite a feat to do with a family.”
It’s that passion and positive energy that help steer the way for Donahue each shift. She said whenever she walks into the ICU, her personal life goes on hold and she chooses to be present and intentional with her patients and colleagues.
“I hope to be an inspiration and positive role model for others,” Donahue said. “It’s necessary to set aside your personal life for 12 hours and hopefully, I’m inspiring my coworkers to do the same. It’s only 12 hours.”
Donahue expressed how these same colleagues have become some of her closest friends even outside of work. She relied on these coworkers as well on her personal relationship with Jesus to get her through the stress of the pandemic.
“It was a traumatic time for sure,” Donahue said. “A large amount of stress and dying was taking place. But with Jesus, my husband and my tribe of friends . . . I was able to feel supported and carry on and come back refueled the next day.”