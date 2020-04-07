You are the owner of this article.
Melissa Kwasny, Montana Poet Laureate, shares her go-tos in a pandemic

Melissa Kwasny

Melissa Kwasny, who resides in Jefferson City, is an instructor in the English Department at Carroll College and the author of six books of poetry as well as a collection of prose writings. She shares the duties of Montana Poet Laureate until 2021 with Mandy Smoker Broaddus in the first jointly appointed position for the state.

Montana Poet Laureate Melissa Kwasny, who shares duties of the state-appointed position with fellow poet Mandy Smoker Broaddus, shares some of her go-to literature picks during a pandemic, as well as what's on her stereo and TV lately. 

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I'm halfway through Elissa Washuta and Theresa Warburton's Shapes of Native Nonfiction; next is the poet Carolyn Forche's memoir What You Have Heard is True, and I just ordered Louise Erdrich's new novel The Night Watchman from my local bookstore.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

Reading is like music to me. So I'll use this space to list the novels I've finished in the past two weeks: Russel Rowland's Cold Country and everything I can get my hands on by Ali Smith. Start her seasonal quartet with Autumn. It's enchanting.

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?

Oops. Caught again. One of my favorite recent books of poetry is Christopher Howell's The Grief of a Happy Life, which is gorgeous and, as one can tell by the title, deeply relevant. No guilty pleasures that involve streaming.

What are you currently creating?

I just wrote a poem entitled "The Week of Moving Glass."

Is there a poem that has become your go-to during this time, or one you just can’t get out of your head? Why?

So many! I have been taking this opportunity to add more poems to the collection I have memorized. I'm on the last stanza of Yeats' "The Stolen Child," a poem which has the refrain "Come away oh human child / To the waters and the wild / with a fairy hand in hand / for the world's more full of weeping than you can understand."

