Melissa Kwasny, Montana Poet Laureate, shares her go-tos in a pandemic

Montana Poet Laureate Melissa Kwasny, who shares duties of the state-appointed position with fellow poet Mandy Smoker Broaddus, shares some of her go-to literature picks during a pandemic, as well as what's on her stereo and TV lately.
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
I'm halfway through Elissa Washuta and Theresa Warburton's Shapes of Native Nonfiction; next is the poet Carolyn Forche's memoir What You Have Heard is True, and I just ordered Louise Erdrich's new novel The Night Watchman from my local bookstore.
What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?
Reading is like music to me. So I'll use this space to list the novels I've finished in the past two weeks: Russel Rowland's Cold Country and everything I can get my hands on by Ali Smith. Start her seasonal quartet with Autumn. It's enchanting.
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
Oops. Caught again. One of my favorite recent books of poetry is Christopher Howell's The Grief of a Happy Life, which is gorgeous and, as one can tell by the title, deeply relevant. No guilty pleasures that involve streaming.
What are you currently creating?
I just wrote a poem entitled "The Week of Moving Glass."
Is there a poem that has become your go-to during this time, or one you just can’t get out of your head? Why?
So many! I have been taking this opportunity to add more poems to the collection I have memorized. I'm on the last stanza of Yeats' "The Stolen Child," a poem which has the refrain "Come away oh human child / To the waters and the wild / with a fairy hand in hand / for the world's more full of weeping than you can understand."
