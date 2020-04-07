Melissa Kwasny, Montana Poet Laureate, shares her go-tos in a pandemic

Montana Poet Laureate Melissa Kwasny, who shares duties of the state-appointed position with fellow poet Mandy Smoker Broaddus, shares some of her go-to literature picks during a pandemic, as well as what's on her stereo and TV lately.

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I'm halfway through Elissa Washuta and Theresa Warburton's Shapes of Native Nonfiction; next is the poet Carolyn Forche's memoir What You Have Heard is True, and I just ordered Louise Erdrich's new novel The Night Watchman from my local bookstore.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

Reading is like music to me. So I'll use this space to list the novels I've finished in the past two weeks: Russel Rowland's Cold Country and everything I can get my hands on by Ali Smith. Start her seasonal quartet with Autumn. It's enchanting.

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?