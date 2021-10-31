Rosetta Stone Inc. is changing the way the world learns languages by providing interactive solutions that are acclaimed for the power to unlock the natural language-learning ability in everyone. Rosetta Stone’s world-renowned language-learning solutions are now available online and for mobile devices. Brand new features include interactive games, stories, and live coaching sessions with native speakers—in 24 languages!
Get over 50% off 12-months of unlimited languages with Rosetta Stone!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Save on AMC, Regal, Cinemark and MORE!
- Updated
As part of your employee perks, you’re eligible to access savings of over 10% off membership pricing. Plus, with an Audiobooks.com free trial,…
Inspire your kids to become scientists, artists & makers with 40% off enriching activities from KiwiCo
- Updated
KiwiCo was founded on the vision of inspiring kids’ creativity. They offer high quality award-winning products across four brands for young ma…
- Updated
Shop the world's largest digital marketplace for custom wallpaper, home decor and fabrics. With over one million designs all created by indepe…