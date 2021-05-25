Learn from an all-star team of professors virtually. Save up to 50% on One Day University.

On campuses across the country, America’s most remarkable, compelling, and fascinating professors educate, entertain, and inspire their young students. Millions of men and women of all ages aspire to connect with these professors, in their pursuit of lifelong learning. One Day University connects these groups every day. Come meet your all-star team of professors virtually.

Every weekday at 4PM ET, One Day U live streams a brand new one-hour talk featuring one of over 300 renowned professors. Each week, you can learn about History, Politics, Art, Science, Psychology, Literature and much more. And don’t worry, if you miss a live streamed talk, you can always find it in our Video Library along with hundreds of other talks - all curated to meet One Day University’s standard of excellence for content and engaging lecture style.