MURDER: A journalist in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz has been shot dead just days before he was scheduled to testify before state authorities about threats of violence against him. The state attorney's office said in a statement that Jorge Celestino Ruiz Vázquez was found dead at his home shortly before midnight Friday at his residence in Actopan, 35 miles south of state capital Xalapa.

