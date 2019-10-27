On any given day, paramedic Michelle Grider might be dispatched to a car wreck, a patient having a stroke or any number of other medical emergencies.
Whatever her shift looks like, she finds great satisfaction in working with a team to help others in crisis.
“I get to meet and help so many different people,” Grider said. “I never imagined a job that allows me to do this every day.”
She remembers one call episode as the most rewarding in her seven years with American Medical Response.
One early morning in late June 2017, Grider was getting ready to go off shift when a call came in about a woman possibly in labor on Billings’ far West End. The patient’s water hadn’t broken. She didn’t feel the need to push. The contractions weren’t close together.
“She wasn’t progressing, but she told me ‘I’m a nurse, I know I’m in labor,’” Grider said.
She and two firefighters on scene loaded the woman into the ambulance and headed to the hospital. With less than a half mile to go, the woman let out a loud scream.
Grider checked her patient and saw the infant’s head crowning.
“I guess we’re delivering a baby,” Grider told the others.
The mother pushed once and the baby came out, still enclosed in the amniotic sac. The infant kicked, the sac broke and Grider gently wiped her down, helping her to take her first breath.
Grider stepped out of the ambulance and handed the baby to a surprised ER staff.
“I still tell people that story all the time,” Grider said. “Being able to see that baby take her first breath in my arms, it was probably the best call.”
Grider, 41, grew up in Billings and graduated from Skyview High School in 1996. She worked at a day care/preschool for 14 years, which was a perfect fit because Grider could take her own kids with her to work.
Then a friend, who taught EMT classes in Laurel, encouraged her to take the class, to see if she liked it.
“I had no idea what an EMT even was,” Grider said. “I was extremely nervous because I had never even seen the inside of an ambulance.”
An EMT (emergency medical technician) takes a three-month class and, once licensed by the state, works in tandem with a paramedic who handles the advanced medical procedures.
Grider worked for AMR for two years as an EMT, then decided to train as a paramedic at City College at Montana State University Billings. For more than two years she juggled school with raising her four kids and her job as a part-time EMT.
Now, she works 12-hour night shifts, averaging four to 10 calls a night. Grider is also a paramedic supervisor.
No two cases are the same, she said. Once on scene, adrenalin kicks in and Grider’s training and muscle memory help her as she assesses the situation and treats the patient.
And afterward, to de-stress?
“I have been blessed with some great co-workers who are always there to listen or give advice as to what they would have done,” Grider said.
She also takes joy in spending time with her family. That is particularly poignant to Grider because she lost her son, Draike, to leukemia a year ago after a six-month illness.
“I realized life is too short,” she said. “In the past I missed out on birthday parties and other events. This year when my youngest started football, I only missed one game.”
What makes someone successful in your line of work?
For me, the key to success is always having a positive attitude and treating all my patients with respect. For most of our patients, they are having a medical crisis. If I can make it a little bit better and show that I truly care about them, then I have done my job.
What’s the best piece of advice given to you, and who gave it?
The best piece of advice I have ever received is from my mom. Since I was little, she has always said, “Nothing in life is easy. Giving up is not an option. We will get through this together.” During medic school I had to remember those words many times.