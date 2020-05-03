Miles Hobart — West Platinum

Parents: John and Barbara Hobart

Middle School: Will James Middle School, Fruita School

Elementary School: Holy Family Fruita, Wheatridge Elementary

Future Plans: I've already signed up for the Navy to (if things go according to plan) be a nuclear engineer, and after that I either will go to college or if offered, go into the space program.

Teacher: Jon Bushey, who initially sparked my interest in geology and was instrumental in helping plan out my platinum project.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I was taking accelerated classes already and I thought that one more thing to do couldn't do me any harm.

Magnum Opus: It is a study about cobbles that I sampled from the Yellowstone River bank where I do chemical analysis with the cooperation of Stanley Mertzman at Franklin Marshall College and thin sections using a petrographic microscope (which are currently incomplete due to global pandemic).

