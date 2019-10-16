BECKER, Minn. — A 6-year-old Minnesota boy who had been missing for hours was found safe early Wednesday after a volunteer used a drone with a thermal camera to help find the child in a dark cornfield more than a mile from his home.
The boy, named Ethan Haus, hadn't been seen since 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday when he got off a school bus with his siblings near Becker and ran to play with the family dog, Remington, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. Becker is located about 45 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that Ethan was found safe with his dog about 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, about 1.5 miles from his home.
One of the more than 600 volunteers who helped search for the boy was a private drone operator who brought his drone with thermal imaging. The device targeted Ethan and the dog in the cornfield, sheriff's officials said. The boy and his dog were lying in the field when they were found.