MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota officials announced Friday that the state will conduct its own environmental review of a proposed copper-nickel mine, rather than join the federal government’s environmental assessment of the project that some say will pollute a pristine wilderness area.
The Department of Natural Resources said a separate process for preparing an environmental impact statement for the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely will best ensure a credible and neutral review, an announcement that some project opponents said shows the state does not trust the federal government.
Environmentalists have warned that the proposed mine upstream of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota risks catastrophic pollution.
Twin Metals Minnesota says it can mine without harming the wilderness. The company said in a statement that it shares the state’s commitment to an open, transparent and public environmental review process.