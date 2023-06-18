Running between the contours of the Missouri River Breaks, a network of county roads lead travelers from the firm highway into the often-unstable muck, colloquially called gumbo.

Rather than risk vehicles becoming a temporary fixture in the mixture, Montana Wildlife Federation brought county officials and reporters on a flight on June 12 over the Missouri River Breaks in Fergus County and Crooked Creek in Petroleum County, two areas with exceptionally high recreational use for a region dominated by agriculture. The flight aimed to tour county road needs and contextualize the financial relief currently tied up in a dispute with the governor’s office.

Fergus County has roughly 1,500 miles of county roads. John Anderson, the county’s road and bridge supervisor, said some 75% of road use there is for recreation, while the rest is local farm and ranch operations.

After the flood season subsides, the gumbo typically dries out in the end of August, just in time for antelope and bow hunting season to bring travelers out to the area, Anderson said.

“You get about a week of nice road,” he half-joked. “Then it just gets beat to death.”

Counties around the state with local taxpayers shouldering the cost of outsized traffic had high hopes during the Legislature for Senate Bill 442, sponsored by Malta Republican Sen. Mike Lang. The bill would have retooled the state tax revenue on marijuana sales to allocate money toward county road repairs and expanded the use of those dollars toward habitat conservation and restoration projects.

That proposal was at odds with Gov. Greg Gianforte’s plan for marijuana tax revenues, some $50 million collected in the recreational market’s first year. Gianforte, also a Republican, unveiled a plan before the session began to direct those revenues toward public safety issues, including more state law enforcement agents and a new recruitment campaign to properly staff the state prison.

Lawmakers shut down Gianforte’s proposal after its first committee hearing. Lang’s bill, meanwhile, gathered 130 votes in approval out of the 150-member Legislature.

Still, according to GOP legislative leaders at the time, Gianforte had repeatedly warned he would veto SB 442. In scrapping the outdoors funding from marijuana tax revenues, Gianforte had argued the state’s conservation funding was flush, and the state had other needs to attend to.

Gianforte indeed did veto the bill. But a dispute about whether the timing and procedure of that veto allows lawmakers to attempt to override him is now being litigated in a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this month by the Montana Wildlife Federation, Wild Montana and the Montana Association of Counties.

According to the governor's office, Gianforte vetoed the bill roughly an hour before the Senate gaveled out to end the session. That timeline precludes a veto override, because legislative rules say lawmakers must take action before adjournment in order to overturn a veto signed while the Legislature is in session. Said another way, had the veto come down after the Legislature adjourned, an override poll could take place.

The plaintiffs, however, contend Gianforte's veto was not read into the Senate's record before adjournment, therefore the Senate was not procedurally able to override the veto. The lawsuits ask a judge to declare the Legislature able to attempt the veto override.

Jeff Lukas, citizens elk management coalition organizer with the Montana Wildlife Federation, joined the air tour by the nonprofit Ecoflight, whose founder Bruce Gordon piloted the six-seater Cessna 210 over the landscape. Anderson, riding shotgun in the buzzing airplane, guided Gordon over the roads that draw hunters to the area year after year. The roads need gravel, Anderson said, rather than just being bladed into a flush surface once a year.

Lukas said success in court could mean stable funding for a region that’s not collecting fees directly for recreation use.

“It’s new money but it’s going to be consistent money, that tax is always going to be there,” Lukas said. “This wouldn’t just be a one time-time deal, where they get built up and then they get beat up over a couple years and it’s back to the status quo.”

During the session, some lawmakers contended the rural counties that most need the funding are “red” counties, meaning recreational marijuana sales are banned from the county. A handful of lawmakers questioned whether counties that don't generate any of the marijuana tax revenue should benefit from those dollars.

Fergus County Commissioner Carl Seilstad scoffed at the argument.

“Well, maybe their recreationalists should stay in their county,” he said.

In his veto letter rejecting SB 442, Gianforte said he expected counties would not lower citizens’ taxes given the financial assistance, but instead “reallocate those dollars to capricious, unnecessary projects, resulting in a net increase of Montanans’ tax burden.”

Craig Iverson, a county commissioner in Petroleum County, said voters recently approved a levy to get a newer piece of equipment that can plow the roads.

“There’s no fluff anywhere” in Petroleum County’s budget, particularly in the $325,000 earmarked for its county roads, Iverson said. “It’s not that it’s offensive or anything, but we struggle with the amount of money we’re given to try to get across 520 miles of road and do a good job.”

The Crooked Creek Recreation Area, on the west end of Fort Peck Reservoir is 50 miles from the highway, and that stretch of county road sees more traffic than any other in Petroleum County, Iverson said.

Some families in the area, he added, have already reported 10 inches of rain this year. While that may be uncomfortable for the families that drove into central Montana to recreate, it can cause some trouble for the people that live there, too.

“We enjoy that the recreationalists can come out to Petroleum County and do what they do, but it’s sure hard on the locals to maintain a road that we would like to have, as well.”