Mix and Match

Matchy-matchy. Right off the bat it has a negative connotation. One collection of light fixtures is boring. Cookie cutter builders do it because it’s easy. One collection of lighting allows these builders to build, sell, repeat. Fast. Unfortunately, many of us own homes built in this fashion. But they don’t have to stay that way. Custom features, such as lighting, not only make a house stand out from its neighbors but enhance its resale. Win, win. There are, however, things to consider when trying to get mixing and matching right.

Strike a Balance

This is the most important consideration. Unite new and old with pattern or material type, with color, wood finish or metal. For example, choose fixtures of different styles and shapes but keep the finish the same. Or if they’re the same style, play with the shape, color and material.

One uniting factor is enough to keep light fixtures paired. If it’s seeded glass you love, run with it.

Make a Statement

One way to personalize your home when mixing and matching is to bring in statement pieces. A statement piece requires contrast – juxtapose your statement piece with the rest of the room. A fixture with a sleek finish in an otherwise industrial-style room will draw attention. Oversized pendant shades in a dark hue over the island will stand out in a crisp, white kitchen. Our eyes find the pieces that don’t fit. Immediately.

Another way to make a statement – go big. Place a glass chandelier fit for a French mansion over your dining room table. That will start conversations. However, be careful not to choose a fixture that’s so large it overwhelms the room. General rule of thumb: the fixture should not exceed the width of the room added to its length in inches. For example, in a 12-foot by 10-foot room, the fixture should not exceed 22 inches.

Keep in mind, statement pieces focus on form, not function. You may need additional discrete lighting in the area if the lighting needs are not met by the statement piece alone.

Not into the Drama?

Forego the flashy focal point and mix in accent pieces. Same idea – keep a common thread. Choose wall sconces that have the same curves in their arms as the chandelier over the table, they’ll complement each other even if the sconces are a traditional style and the chandelier is French cottage. Or keep the metals the same. A matte gold finish will tie pendants over the kitchen island to wall sconces over the counter top even if their shapes are different.

A vintage floor lamp can be an excellent choice of accent light. If its ruffled shade ties into the chandelier and the bedding it will acclimate perfectly in the master bedroom.

Accent light can make a statement too, even if it’s not as dramatic.

A Potential Mix and Match Nightmare – The Open Floor Plan

When you walk in, all of the lights are visible together. Kitchens connect to living rooms that connect to dining rooms. Oh, and throw the entryway in as well. Unifying is especially important in this situation. Even if they don’t match, the light fixtures need to have a commonality – style, color, texture, shape. Something.

When you find that commonality, lighting can actually help identify areas within open floor plans. A mid-century drum pendant over a sofa, an empire crystal chandelier over a dining room table, low hanging colorful glass globes in a reading nook – all focal points that help define zones. Unify all those focal points with color (or style, or shape) and it becomes beautiful, not chaotic.

It’s worth the hassle.

It takes time to consider style, color, shape and texture. The process of combining, transforming and creating may seem daunting. But it’s worth it. You may even find it’s more fun than you thought and creates more of an impact than you imagined.