Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment.

Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim in court documents filed in eastern Idaho last week in the triple murder case. She is also asking for permission to meet with her husband, who is also charged, for “strategy sessions” before the case goes to trial in April.

The bizarre and complex case, which involves allegations of doomsday-focused religious beliefs, accusations of a plot to steal social security funds and the mysterious deaths of the couple's former spouses, has been marked with twist and turns since Vallow Daybell and her new husband were arrested two years ago. But the “notice of alibi” filed in Idaho's 7th Judicial Court provided the first glimpse of Vallow Daybell's planned defense.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday in September 2019. They are also charged in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell. They could face the death penalty if convicted.

In the alibi notice, Vallow Daybell's attorneys said she was in her own apartment in Rexburg when Tylee and JJ died at a nearby apartment where her brother, Alex Cox lived.