Montan adds 694 COVID-19 cases Sunday; active cases approach 12,000

Montana added another 694 COVID-19 cases Sunday in an update to the state's case mapping website.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to an all-time high of 11,721.

Another death was also reported, bringing the total number of people in Montana who have died because of COVID-19 to 376. Montana has reported 270 deaths, or about 71% of its total deaths, since the start of September, meaning the state has been averaging over that span the deaths of about four people every day due to COVID-19.

A total of 376 people were actively hospitalized Sunday. Since March, 1,357 people in Montana have been hospitalized. due to COVID-19. Since the start of September COVID-19 has led to the hospitalization of more than 900 people in the state.

A total of 33,495 people in Montana have been confirmed through testing to be infected with COVID-19. Almost 26,000 of those cases, or nearly 77% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana, have been reported since the beginning of September.

Of those people infected, 21,398 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.