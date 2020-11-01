Montana adds 694 COVID-19 cases Sunday; active cases approach 12,000

Montana added another 694 COVID-19 cases Sunday in an update to the state's case mapping website.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to an all-time high of 11,721.
Another death was also reported, bringing the total number of people in Montana who have died because of COVID-19 to 376. Montana has reported 270 deaths, or about 71% of its total deaths, since the start of September, meaning the state has been averaging over that span the deaths of about four people every day due to COVID-19.
A total of 376 people were actively hospitalized Sunday. Since March, 1,357 people in Montana have been hospitalized. due to COVID-19. Since the start of September COVID-19 has led to the hospitalization of more than 900 people in the state.
A total of 33,495 people in Montana have been confirmed through testing to be infected with COVID-19. Almost 26,000 of those cases, or nearly 77% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana, have been reported since the beginning of September.
Of those people infected, 21,398 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Health experts in the state have said that more cases will lead to more hospitalizations, deaths and unnecessary suffering.
Another 2,789 COVID-19 tests had been completed by Sunday, bringing the statewide testing total to 501,704.
Counties added the following number of new cases Sunday:
- Yellowstone with 134 (2,570 active)
- Flathead with 123 (883 active)
- Gallatin with 105 (1,215 active)
- Hill with 46 (434 active)
- Silver Bow with 43 (162 active)
- Roosevelt with 42 (414 active)
- Missoula with 33 (1,004 active)
- Lake with 25 (190 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 16 (827 active)
- Park with 14 (870 active)
- Richland with 14 (67 active)
- Fergus with 13 (80 active)
- Carbon with nine (57 active)
- Madison with nine (48 active)
- Chouteau with eight (63 active)
- Deer Lodge with seven (183 active)
- Glacier with six (145 active)
- Lincoln with six (99 active)
- Custer with five (133 active)
- Rosebud with five (140 active)
- Carter with four (41 active)
- Broadwater with three (69 active)
- Musselshell with three (35 actve)
- Phillips with three (39 active)
- Dawson with two (89 active)
- Jefferson with two (70 active)
- Valley with two (78 active)
- Wheatland with two (25 active)
- Beaverhead with one (33 active)
- Big Horn with one (236 active)
- Daniels with one (24 active)
- Garfield with one (nine active)
- Granite with one (31 active)
- Judith Basin with one (four active)
- Liberty with one (seven active)
- Petroleum with one (one active)
- Powell with one (170 active)
- Teton with one (nine active)
