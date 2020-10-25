Montana adds 746 COVID-19 cases Sunday; active cases at 9,751

Montana added another 746 COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state to a new all-time high of 9,751 active cases.
The cases were added to the state's case mapping and information website in an update Sunday morning.
The website relies on information collected by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state's previous high of 9,611 active cases was reported last Monday. Last Friday the state had 9,610 active cases.
Three deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of Montana deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 297. A week ago the state had reorted 241 deaths. Two weeks ago the state had reported 210 deaths.
Since the start of October Montana has reported 116 COVID-19 related deaths.
Among those recently reported deaths were two more Yellowstone County residents.
RiverStone Health provided some additional information about the people who died in a press release issued Sunday morning.
One of the people who died was a man in his 50s. He died last Friday, Oct. 25, in a Yellowstone County hospital.
The other person who died was described as a man in his 80s. He died Saturday at a Yellowstone County hospital.
A total of 85 Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19, including at least 17 in the month of October.
Active hospitalizations in the state were at 357 Sunday. A total of 1,229 people have been hospitalizaed in Montana due to COVID-19. At the start of October there had been 727 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, meaning 502 additional people have been hospitalized through the first 25 days of the month.
Montana has had 27,880 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 17,832 are considered recovered, meaning the meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for releasing someone with COVID-19 from isolation.
Another 1,577 tests were completed by Sunday, bringing the statewide testing total to 465,607.
Counties reported the following number of new cases Sunday:
- Yellowstone with 147 (1,944 active)
- Gallatin with 113 (741 active)
- Missoula with 89 (874 active)
- Flathead with 70 (538 active)
- Hill with 31 (357 active)
- Lake with 26 (239 active)
- Custer with 22 (119 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 22 (570 active)
- Richland with 22 (85 active)
- Silver Bow with 17 (184 active)
- Park with 16 (69 active)
- Deer Lodge with 14 (147 active)
- Lincoln with 14 (93 active)
- Ravalli with 13 (237 active)
- Blaine with 12 (161 active)
- Chouteau with 12 (48 active)
- Fallon with 12 (41 active)
- Fergus with 11 (89 active)
- Glacier with 10 (661 active)
- Jefferson with nine (67 active)
- Powell with nine (86 active)
- Sanders with seven (24 active)
- Madison with six (35 active)
- Rosebud with six (56 active)
- Valley with six (79 active)
- Broadwater with five (47 active)
- Carbon with four (43 active)
- Garfield with three (five active)
- Sweet Grass with three (16 active)
- Cascade with two (828 active)
- Golden Valley with two (10 active)
- Teton with two (32 active)
- Toole with two (118 active)
- Dawson with one (87 active)
- Meagher with one (15 active)
- Roosevelt with one (336 active)
- Wheatland with one (30 active)
Numbers reported on the state website sometimes vary from what is being reported locally. Check with your county health department for the most current case numbers.
This story will be updated.
