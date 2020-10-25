Montana adds 746 COVID-19 cases Sunday; active cases at 9,751

Montana added another 746 COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state to a new all-time high of 9,751 active cases.

The cases were added to the state's case mapping and information website in an update Sunday morning.

The website relies on information collected by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The state's previous high of 9,611 active cases was reported last Monday. Last Friday the state had 9,610 active cases.

Three deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of Montana deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 297. A week ago the state had reorted 241 deaths. Two weeks ago the state had reported 210 deaths.

Since the start of October Montana has reported 116 COVID-19 related deaths.

Among those recently reported deaths were two more Yellowstone County residents.

RiverStone Health provided some additional information about the people who died in a press release issued Sunday morning.

One of the people who died was a man in his 50s. He died last Friday, Oct. 25, in a Yellowstone County hospital.