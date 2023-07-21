Opal Beauty Academy, a leading institution in the field of beauty education in Billings, has launched its new brand.

The academy aims to inspire and empower individuals pursuing a career in cosmetology, esthetics, and manicuring. The new brand identity represents the academy’s dedication to delivering exceptional education, embracing diversity, and nurturing the talent of our students, the company said.

Opal Beauty Academy offers a range of industry-relevant programs designed to develop students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their chosen beauty specializations. Our curriculum emphasizes practical training, hands-on experience, and the latest industry products and techniques to ensure students are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern beauty industry.

“As part of our commitment to providing an exceptional learning environment, Opal Beauty Academy has made significant investments for our educational space,” the company said. “Our campus boasts up-to-date equipment, quality brand lines, smaller classroom sizes, and dedicated spaces for specialized beauty treatments, enabling students to refine their craft under the guidance of experienced instructors.”

Opal Beauty Academy offers students valuable networking opportunities through collaborations with renowned beauty brands, salons, and spas. The academy’s comprehensive placement support services aim to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring graduates are well-positioned to kick-start their careers.

“Whether students aspire to become skilled hairstylists, makeup artists, estheticians, or nail technicians, Opal Beauty Academy is dedicated to helping them explore their full potential while developing the skills and knowledge they need for their journey in the beauty industry,” said the company. .