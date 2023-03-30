Rep. Rosendale tweeted: "How can this be considered anything but an attempt to impact the 2024 elections. New York DA Bragg has put his prejudice on full display."

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., in a press release said: “Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of President Trump is politically motivated. Indicting a former president on what is normally a misdemeanor charge in New York is an unprecedented abuse of power requiring legal gymnastics and further undermines our country’s trust in our most vital institutions. This action sets a terrible legal precedent and should outrage Americans no matter what their political persuasion.”

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Communications Director Sarah Feldman said: “Senator Tester has said everyone should be treated fairly and without bias during a criminal investigation, and he expects the treatment of former President Trump to be no different. He believes our criminal justice system must be without political influence, where no one is above the law, and all Americans are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Rep Ryan Zinke was flying to back to Montana when the news broke. Chief of Staff Heather Swift said: "This action is clearly unprecedented and Congressman Zinke has grave concerns about the justice system being used to target political opponents... AGAIN."