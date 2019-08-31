Further right
Fox is relying on his eight years as attorney general as a major selling point in his campaign. That includes a massive undertaking to address human trafficking, building a broad coalition including lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to pass legislation and reaching out to private partners, like in the trucking industry, to raise awareness.
He’s taken a similar approach to tackle the rising abuse of methamphetamine and opioids in the state and made a focus of testing a large backlog of sexual assault evidence kits. He wants to bring many of those same fights to the governor’s office.
But he also emphasized things outside the attorney general's purview, such as “getting government out of the way of job creators,” with a focus on agriculture, small businesses and the natural resources sector — mostly by easing regulations and opening the way for permitting.
In a speech promoting his candidacy at the statewide officers' convention in June, however, Fox focused much more on a national Republican rallying point — building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, tying this longtime promise of President Donald Trump to drug problems in Montana.
Banville said that approach could be Fox trying to appeal to GOP primary voters.
“I believe that the Gianforte, Fox and Olszewski race is pushing Fox further to the right at this point,” Banville said. “He’s come out much harder-core about immigration and a couple other issues where, not that he was a moderate, but he just really didn’t make it central to his campaign. … It’s swinging toward more conservative, or at least stressing his more conservative credentials.”
Fox sharply dismissed the notion he's shifted any of his views.
“I will challenge you to choose anything that would suggest I’m anything other than a conservative Republican. There is nothing. You can’t equate statesmanship with being moderate. You can’t equate civility with being moderate. You can equate those things only with being good government, but nothing about me has changed,” Fox said. “I’m conservative and that’s all there is to it.”
Business-forward
Gianforte’s pitch to voters about why he’s the best choice in the primary boils down to his business background. He moved to Montana more than two decades ago and started a company called RightNow Technologies, which he later sold to Oracle for about $1.8 billion. In the process he created a lasting legacy of good-paying tech jobs in the Gallatin Valley.
“I’ve spent my life solving problems. I’ve created a lot of high-wage jobs here in the state. And I’m not running just to promote the high-tech industry. We need to do value-added ag, we need to responsibly develop our natural resources. We need to be in manufacturing, tourism, it’s kind of across the board. But our exports have been beef, grain and our kids. And my number one priority would be to create high-wage jobs, such that all Montanans can prosper and Montanans that want to come back home can do it if they want,” Gianforte said.
Asked about Fox’s jabs at him, Gianforte brushed them aside and moved his answer toward why he thinks he is the best choice.
“Other candidates can run their races how they want to run them,” Gianforte said. “My proposition to Montana is pretty simple. I think we need a businessperson in the governor’s office, because we’ve had 16 years of single-party rule. We’re 43rd in the nation in wages and our kids our leaving. My vision is I want to help all Montanans prosper.”
To do that, Gianforte envisions “taking a page out of the national playbook” and bringing it back to Montana. By that, he means adopting as much as he can from Trump, who he has backed aggressively since being elected to the U.S. House first in a 2017 special election and again in 2018.