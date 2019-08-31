Tactics
Some voters might appreciate Fox's approach of finding willing partners to push policies through, even if it includes reaching across the aisle. But some might see working with the opposition party as a negative, Banville said. Others could get behind Gianforte's votes taken in Congress showing an alignment with Trump, but his time spent in such a gridlocked environment may sour opinions compared to Fox's resume.
“Is this more about politics, the art of compromise and getting stuff done? Or is it philosophical warfare where one side will win and one side will lose?” Banville said.
There are also more familiar attacks Montanans can expect to see in this primary, though it's unclear how much traction they'll have. That includes the now-standard question of who was born in Montana and traces long family roots here (Fox and Olszewski) and who moved here decades ago (Gianforte).
It's also impossible to have a race with Gianforte involved and not talk about his incredible ability, as a wealthy businessman, to self-fund. That emphasizes the approach Fox is taking of knocking as many doors as possible against the potential of big advertising buys from the congressman.
While Banville said he thinks the race will most likely hinge on Fox and Gianforte's dynamics, Olszewski could play an interesting role.
“There’s definitely a possibility that the more conservative voters will split between the senator (Olszewski) and the congressman (Gianforte) and allow Fox to stitch together a coalition to win the primary,” Banville said
Olszewski is staking his gubernatorial bid on his background as a state legislator, saying a governor needs to make the executive branch and the legislative branch equal partners. He argues he's the candidate closest to the people and with the best understanding of statewide issues, having served one term in the state House and two in the Senate.
Olszewski is also no stranger to a crowded, and aggressive, primary, coming out on the losing end of the five-way 2018 U.S. Senate GOP race.
He’s already seen some of those aggressions, including rumor-spreading that his real desire is to be lieutenant governor.
“That was a rumor started to draw away support, especially monetary support,” Olszewski said. “It was to make people think “Why would I give you my monetary support just thinking you’re going to join with the other people?’”
Under one banner
A messy primary could challenge the Republican Party's assertions that it's come together after high-profile internal disputes spilled into the public eye in recent years. Most noticeably that includes a sharp divide over members of the so-called Solutions Caucus working with Democrats this spring to pass legislation, such as continuing Medicaid expansion.
Providing a visual example of the divide, members of the a group called the 38 Special, who opposed that bipartisan bill, posed for a group photo in the final days of the legislative session, saying their faces represented true Republicans, not the now-commonly used term RINOS, for Republicans in Name Only.
Newly elected Republican Party chair Don Kaltschmidt said in August he understands there might be some dust-ups in advance of the primary, but believes the party will emerge united.
“I’m a pragmatist and I realize the way that politics is done today there’s a certain amount of that. Obviously from the state party, we’d like to see that as a minimum," Kaltschmidt said.
"The beautiful thing about it is we are all, from moderate to very far-right conservative, all together on our governor race. At the end of the day, we have great candidates and whoever comes out of that primary, I believe the other two major candidates that are running will back the winner of the primary and we’ll all come together under that banner."
How the candidates who come out on the bottom go forward after the primary will set much of the tone, Banville said.
“Does the person who loses endorse the candidate and embrace the candidate and say, ‘We will now come together’? Or is it left more jagged and 'this bitter primary is over, but it’s not like we’re buddies now'? If it’s left pretty jagged, you’ll see some lasting effects, at least for a while,” Banville said.