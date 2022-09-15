Montana lotteries

BIG SKY BONUS
14-22-25-27, Bonus: 9
Estimated jackpot: $18,760
LUCKY FOR LIFE
02-18-27-41-45, Lucky Ball: 9
MEGA MILLIONS
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
POWERBALL
Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000
The car with parents and two children plunged into the canal on Independent Lane near Highway 312 at about 4:30 p.m., Saturday.
Billings Police have arrested four people, two of them juveniles, in connection with the Jan. 16 shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker.
When Bradley Angel of Billings died from a fentanyl overdose last year, he was one of 71,000 Americans killed by the powerful drug that year.
The inmates, who have been charged with violent crimes, escaped through a window, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office.
Jones was booked into the jail Sept. 8, and was found unresponsive in his cell by a guard Sept. 9.
The old three-story Billings Hardware building at the corner of Montana Avenue and North Broadway will be redeveloped into a 24-unit apartment complex atop ground floor retail shops.
A teenage human trafficking victim who stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family.
A bumpy two years under an out-of-state owner has the residents of Meadowlark Community mobile home park eyeing buying the park themselves as the owner looks to sell.
The two inmates escaped from Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday have been captured, Sheriff Linder said Monday afternoon.
Freight trains across the United States could come to a halt this week if six of the seven largest railroads in North America — including BNSF Railway and Union Pacific, which both operate in Montana — cannot secure new labor contracts by 12:01 a.m. Friday, following more than two years of contentious negotiations.
