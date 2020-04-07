Montana Poet Laureate Mandy Smoker Broaddus on sheltering in place

Mandy Smoker Broaddus, who shares the duties of Montana's poet laureate with fellow poet Melissa Kwasny, discusses what's on her reading list right now, and what she's been focusing her efforts on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I have just started the Night Watchman By Louise Erdrich. She is one of my favorite novelist so I feel comforted in just holding the book in my hands. I'm listening to Malcom Gladwell's Talking to Strangers on Audible too. My dad passed on a copy of Crazy Horse and Custer by Stephen Ambrose that I will also try to read soon. I still have not read Ocean Vuongs' On Earth We're Briefly Georgous but I'm really looking forward to it.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

Lots of classical music, which I generally listen to while I work. But also have to dance around the house to 80's songs every once in a while too. I love most musical generes, always return to the classics but love finding new artists and songs, especially with my 7 year old.