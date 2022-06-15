Montana State gains FBS transfer safety Rhedi Short, officially announces other additions

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program announced the addition of five players on Wednesday, including a former Football Bowl Subdivision defensive back whose transfer hadn't previously been made public.

Redshirt senior safety Rhedi Short has transferred to MSU from Arizona, a Pac-12 program. He joins offensive lineman Omarrian Aigbedion, wide receiver Malik Mullins, receiver Clevan Thomas and running back Kaegun Williams as the Bobcats' newest signees.

"In these five we mix three one-year players and two with years ahead of them," MSU head coach Brent Vigen said in a press release. "The three one-year guys each have backgrounds that will allow them to contribute greatly in their one year with us. There is opportunity for both of the younger guys to come in and compete for playing time right away while continuing to develop."

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Short played in 11 games of Arizona's 12 games in 2021 and finished with four tackles, all in a loss at USC. He played in all five of Wildcats' games in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, and he tied the team-high with 30 total tackles (23 solo). The Californian redshirted in 2017 and didn't appear in any games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Short was a three-star recruit out of Cathedral High in Pasadena, California.

"Rhedi is an experienced safety who has the opportunity to challenge for the strong safety position," Vigen said.

If Short earns the starting strong safety job in the fall, he'll replace Tre Webb, who's now with the Atlanta Falcons. Rylan Ortt is the first-string strong safety on MSU's post-spring depth chart, and converted cornerback Eric Zambrano is the backup. Jeffrey Manning Jr., a transfer from Pac-12 program Oregon State, is slated to start at free safety for the second straight season.

MSU also provided quotes from Vigen on the other four new players in Wednesday's press release:

• On Aigbedion, who previously attended Army-affiliated United States Milatary Academy Prep school: "Omar has four years to compete with us. We really like his strength and aggressiveness as an interior offensive lineman."

• On Mullins, who comes to MSU from Independence (Kansas) Community College: "Malik provides both length and athleticism at the receiver position. We anticipate he'll compete for playing time this fall."

• On Thomas, a transfer from Kentucky (an FBS team in the Southeastern Conference): "In Clevan we're adding a proven, versatile player who showed he can play inside or outside in his time at Kentucky. He'll compete for our open spots at receiver positions right away."

• On Williams, a San Diego State transfer: "We really like the versatility Kaegun showed at San Diego State in a backup role. He has always been productive whenever his number was called. He adds much-needed depth at running back."

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.